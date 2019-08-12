Mumbai: Ultra-ordinary effort this I-Day

mumbai

The meet ended on a sombre note with Lata Alimchandani, 61, a brain tumor survivor who will be running, saying it is important to seize the day. "I want to live today, who has seen tomorrow?" she asked

Over 500 challengers and 2,000 supporters will participate to spread uplifting messages of 'Run Over Cancer' and 'Wellness Over Illness' in the sixth annual 'Mumbai Ultra-12-Hour Run' on August 15. It will have competitors running for 12 hours, in loops from Shivaji Park to Worli Sea Face. At a press conference held at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak at Shivaji Park race director Daniel Vaz said it was, "unique with water and fuel stations along the route manned by runners. This way the entire running fraternity is involved in the Ultra, making it special."

Shivaji Park's most famous runner, Milind Soman, whose mother Usha was in the audience, said, "I am especially glad that it is being held in Shivaji Park since I live here and this space is very special to me. This is a visionary initiative and brings those watching a step closer to running and leading a fitter life." The Indian Navy's Captain Deepak Singhal said, "I will address my men on August 15. I will then come back to compete." Capt. Singhal said that at least 25 runners from the Navy will participate in this event. The audience laughed as he added, "I can run on my ship with one round being 320mts; one day I may hold a marathon on a ship."

Dr Shripad Banavali, paediatric oncologist, who has raised R40 crore for cancer added in the West, "Obesity is fast becoming the main cause for adult cancer. Running is an effective way to tackle the obesity epidemic." The meet ended on a sombre note with Lata Alimchandani, 61, a brain tumor survivor who will be running, saying it is important to seize the day. "I want to live today, who has seen tomorrow?" she asked.

