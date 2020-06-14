Mumbai: Unable to get leaves, 29-year-old cop attempts to commit suicide in Dadar

The constable got down from the terrace of a Dadar building, after three hours. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Unable to get leave, a 29-year-old constable stepped on to the ledge on the terrace of a four-storey building in Dadar on Saturday in an alleged suicide bid. The Mumbai Police and fire brigade engaged in a three-hour negotiations to rescue the constable. After convincing him that he would be granted leave, the constable came back down.

On Saturday around noon, API Rahul Lokhande was alerted by a local resident that a man wearing black shoes and khaki pants had climbed up on a terrace, and was just sitting around for a while. API Lokhande rushed to the building in Shidewadi, Dadar East, and after spotting the man, informed the police station and fire brigade.

The fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot within 10 minutes and higher officials also engaged in dialogues with the person. "The man identified himself as Sushant Pawar, attached to Local Arms, Tardeo division," said an officer, adding, "Pawar had finished his night duty and reached the building, but couldn't recollect how he got there."

Finally, Bhoiwada cops engaged in dialogue with Pawar. According to sources, he revealed that he wanted to go to his village but wasn't getting any leave. After the cops assured him, he came down. "Due to the quick response by our men, no untoward incident occurred. The constable has been counselled and allowed to go home, and we have informed his superiors about the incident," told Vinod Kamble, Senior Inspector of Bhoiwada Police station.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news