Mumbai: Under-construction FOB collapses in Mankhurd, two hurt

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 11:32 IST | PTI | Mumbai

The incident took place at Bainganwadi junction near Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road

Picture/ANI-Twitter
Two persons were injured after a portion of an under-construction foot overbridge (FOB) collapsed in suburban Mankhurd early on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place at Bainganwadi junction near Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, the official said."Two persons, who were standing near the under-construction FOB, sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar," he said.

One of the injured was discharged after primary treatment, while the other person is still being treated at the hospital, the official added.

