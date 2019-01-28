Mumbai: Underground Goregaon-Mulund Link Road gets green light from SGNP

national

Sanjay Gandhi National Park director gives nod as no trees will be cut for the project that will connect Goregaon and Mulund; biodiversity of the park will be untouched, too

The report by Chief Conservator of Forest Anwar Ahmed says the road won't affect the water supply system and the lakes in SGNP, but some environmentalists feel it will affect the natural water springs

Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) authorities have given the go-ahead to the Rs 3,800-crore Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The six-lane road will start near Film City, go five metres under SGNP, and end at Mulund. SGNP Director and Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Anwar Ahmed visited the site recently and recommended the clearance, saying the project will not have any negative impact on the biodiversity of the park.

On January 17, Ahmed filed a site inspection report of the GMLR project, in which he stated, "The project is important for fulfilling the present and future travelling and transportation requirement of Mumbai and Thane city, and their adjoining areas. The project is in public interest. Hence, proposal is requested for approval."

The proposed project is a twin tunnel road designed for 3+3 lanes. It will start in Film City and end at Mulund East in Nahur village near Amar Nagar. The length of the road including approach road is 5.5 km (4.7 km length of tunnel). The total length of GMLR will be 14 km.



The report also states that the GMLR project will have negligible effect on the ecosystem, as the project is underground and no trees will be chopped. It also says 'not applicable' to a question regarding whether the proposed site for the road has rare or endangered, unique flora and fauna, as the tunnel will pass below SGNP.

The project also does not require land acquisition in SGNP. The report also said there won't be any adverse effect on the water supply system and the lakes situated in the area.

Environmentalist Rishi Agarwal said, "In 2014 mid-day had carried my views on GMLR. I am in favour of the tunnel and believe it will have zero environmental impact. The Mumbai-Pune expressway runs on tunnels. There is no impact on the ecology on the hills on top and Kamshet 1 and 2 are good examples."

The GMLR was to pass through Aarey Milk colony's main road, and could have required cutting of over 600 trees. City-based activists and environment lovers opposed this, citing the negative impact on the biodiversity in the area, following which the plan was replaced with a tunnel below SGNP. However, some environmentalists feel the project will have an impact on natural water springs beneath SGNP.

