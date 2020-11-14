Mumbai: Underground Metro to have vibration-absorbing tracks

Mumbaikars' underground travel on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor will be further smoothened as the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has begun trial production of High Vibration Attenuation Booted Twin Sleeper Blocks to lay tracks with the help of Swiss machinery installed by M/s Sonneville from Switzerland.

The Sleeper Blocks are being cast with the help of state-of-the-art technology – at a facility set up at Wadala and one more machine is expected soon.

This type of tracks, being used for the first timee in India will absorb vibrations up to 22 Vibration Decibels (Vdb), over and above the vibrations absorbed by normal Metro tracks.

It is also best suited for a city like Mumbai where there are heritage structures, congested areas and sensitive receptors like hospitals, schools, colleges, studios etc.

The two machines will cast 12,000 Sleeper Blocks every month to meet the requirement of a total of 2,01,600 Sleeper Blocks for the entire project. "The boots are the most crucial part of tracks in ensuring lesser vibrations and smoother ride for the commuters. To ensure performance production is being supervised by the Swiss experts from M/s. Sonneville", said S. K. Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC.

