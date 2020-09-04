Mumbai underground street artist Tyler's Instagram page taken down

Mumbai-based underground street artist 'Tyler' had his Instagram account taken down on Thursday afternoon. This comes in the immediate aftermath of the artist being in the line of heavy fire after his recent 'Walk of Shame' project, in which he publicly named and shamed TV anchors, Bollywood celebrities as well as politicians by painting their names on an undisclosed road in Malad.

"With all the political artwork that I have been creating, I'm sure it triggered a lot of right-wing people. I think this was primarily the reason why the account was taken down," he said speaking with mid-day.

When asked if he got any message from Instagram for violating its community guidelines, he said: "I did not get any such message. It just said that your account has been disabled. I had to write to them that this wasn't an accident and I am a legitimate person."

"If my (real) name has to come out, it will. My account is more important than my name because, without it, I can't reach my audience. The other option is to build my following from scratch on my backup page, which currently has 3,000 followers – a major drop from my original page's 53,000 followers. But to be honest, I don't think the account is coming soon, or ever."

