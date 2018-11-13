Mumbai: Understanding the benefits of plant-based foods

Nov 13, 2018, 08:36 IST | The Guide Team

Rejuvenate with plant-based products from a new studio

Mumbai: Understanding the benefits of plant-based foods
Brownie from Yogisattva

A new cooking academy that will serve as a yoga studio and a retail store is where you should be heading if the toxins and calories are bogging you down. Yogisattva is a gourmet organic health-based company that seeks to popularise plant-based foods.

Banana Bread from Yogisattva
Banana Bread from Yogisattva

Raveena Turani, owner and CEO at the franchise, is a trained raw food chef and an expert in plant-based and raw foods.

Raveena Turani
Raveena Turani

Speaking about her new project Turani said, "I started this three years ago with the sole aim of providing people with wholesome nourishment. What started out as making smoothies for my friends post an intense workout session is now a full-grown entity."

At Pinnacle House, PD Hinduja Junction, Khar West.
Log on to yogisattva.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

guide mumbai

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's how you can detox post Diwali

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK