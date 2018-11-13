Mumbai: Understanding the benefits of plant-based foods

things-to-do

Rejuvenate with plant-based products from a new studio

Brownie from Yogisattva

A new cooking academy that will serve as a yoga studio and a retail store is where you should be heading if the toxins and calories are bogging you down. Yogisattva is a gourmet organic health-based company that seeks to popularise plant-based foods.



Banana Bread from Yogisattva

Raveena Turani, owner and CEO at the franchise, is a trained raw food chef and an expert in plant-based and raw foods.



Raveena Turani

Speaking about her new project Turani said, "I started this three years ago with the sole aim of providing people with wholesome nourishment. What started out as making smoothies for my friends post an intense workout session is now a full-grown entity."

At Pinnacle House, PD Hinduja Junction, Khar West.

Log on to yogisattva.com

