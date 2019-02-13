Mumbai: Undertrial who escaped during daughter's treatment, rearrested

crime

Shabana Ansari had been arrested while selling her minor older daughter; she was with her two-year-old younger child, admitted for TB, when she fled

Police officers with Shabana Ansari (face covered) after her arrest

A 40-year-old undertrial, Shabana Ansari, who had recently escaped police custody during the treatment of her two-year-old daughter at JJ Hospital, was re-arrested from Govandi on Tuesday. Her daughter was with her.

A senior police officer said, "Ansari was booked under a POCSO case registered at Kashimira police station in 2017. She was caught red-handed while selling her 16-year-old elder daughter. She was imprisoned in Thane jail and her younger daughter stayed with her."

Escaped from hospital

Ansari would often visit JJ Hospital as her younger daughter had been coughing a lot, said a police officer. During a checkup, doctors at JJ Hospital diagnosed her with tuberculosis. "The doctors suggested Ansari get her daughter admitted to JJ hospital for treatment.

As a two-year-old cannot be left alone without her mother in a hospital, the jail authority allowed Ansari to stay with her, under the watch of the police," said another officer attached to the JJ Marg police station.

On the pretext of answering the call of nature in the wee hours of February 9, Ansari escaped police custody with her daughter. A case under section 224 (Resistance by a person to his lawful apprehension) of Indian Penal Code was registered at JJ Marg police station and the police started to search for Ansari.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe formed a team of officers including PSI Rajendra Ghevdekar and PSI Sachin Dhage. Divisional ACP Avinash Dharmadhikari monitored the detection team which fanned out in Govandi, Baiganwadi and Chembur where Ansari's relatives reside. But they did not get a breakthrough until she contacted her husband from an unknown number.

Call trapped her

"Ansari contacted her husband from an unknown number and planned to meet him in Govandi. The moment she arrived in Govandi at 4:30pm on Tuesday, we arrested her with her daughter," said an officer. Ansari will be produced before a court on Wednesday.

