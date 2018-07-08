Mumbai: Undertrial who ran away from Dindoshi court held within an hour

The police said the 24-year old accused Ahmed Shah was arrested from the house of his relative at Kurar within a hour

Ahmed Shah

In a quick detection, an undertrial in an attempt to murder case who ran away from Dindoshi court on Friday after he was produced from Thane jail, was arrested within an hour by the police.

The police said the 24-year old accused Ahmed Shah was arrested from the house of his relative at Kurar within an hour. The accused told the police he wanted to visit his relatives as he had some dream that his relatives were calling him and hence he ran away just to visit them.

As per officials, Shah was produced on Friday in the afternoon and as there was a lot of rush, the accused took advantage of the rush and managed to run away. While the police who were escorting him chased him, he escaped in the small lanes.

However, the police had called up his relatives and told them to keep him engaged till the time they arrive. The police knew about his relatives as Shah was arrested just 3 months ago. The police picked him up and a new FIR for running away while in police custody was filed against him at Kurar police station and the accused was sent to Thane jail.

