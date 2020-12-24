Mumbai: Unidentified body of woman found at Aksa beach

A body of an unidentified woman aged around 35 to 40 years was found by the Malvani police near Aksa Beach behind INS Hamla on Thursday.

The body was found inside a sack. Senior officials along with other police staff are on the spot.

Police is trying to identify the woman. Further investigation is on.

