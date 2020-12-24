Search

Mumbai: Unidentified body of woman found at Aksa beach

Updated: 24 December, 2020 14:03 IST | Samiullah Khan | Mumbai

The body was found inside a sack. Senior officials along with other police staff are on the spot

Photo for representational purpose
Photo for representational purpose

A body of an unidentified woman aged around 35 to 40 years was found by the Malvani police near Aksa Beach behind INS Hamla on Thursday.

The body was found inside a sack. Senior officials along with other police staff are on the spot.

Police is trying to identify the woman. Further investigation is on.

First Published: 24 December, 2020 13:45 IST

Tags

mumbaimumbai news

