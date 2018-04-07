Mumbai University adds another exam goof-up feather to its hat

Varsity declares timetable for semester 2 exam of PR MA without announcing results of the first one



Representation pic

With another semester, another Mumbai University (MU) goof-up has come to light. This time, the varsity has declared a timetable for the semester two examinations of the Masters of Arts (MA) in Public Relations, without announcing the results for the semester one exam, which was held in December 2017. Considering the situation, students and teachers have demanded postponement of the examination.

This is crazy

"How are we supposed to study? It is crazy that the varsity expects us to prepare for the next exam without telling us the result of the previous one," complained a student. Another said that with the upcoming exam being the final one for the first year, "It is important for us to understand where we have lagged, to make up for it in the next exam and get a good grade in the first year."

Meanwhile, professors are simply shocked at the varsity's callousness. "How can the varsity declare a date for the next exam without checking if the previous one's result is declared? MU continues to baffle us year after year," said a professor, adding, "There is no trouble regarding the incomplete syllabus or anything. But it is wrong to expect students to appear for semester two exam without knowing the result of semester one. After all, this is the final exam for the first year and will determine their overall grade," added the professor.

Don't worry

Vinod Malale, officiating deputy registrar and PRO for MU's exam section said, "The results will be declared soon. So students need not worry. However, the varsity will think about postponing exam."

