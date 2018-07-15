Mumbai University blames huge student population for delay in marksheets

Without hard copies, students anxious about post-grad admissions; Mumbai University says huge student population is cause for delay

Mumbai University's tryst with results and marksheets continues this season. In the last two weeks, while it declared 149 results, students are yet to receive marksheets. Without these important documents, future admissions are stuck, they say. Students are now complaining that the online results are of no use as marksheets have to be submitted as hard copies for admission, especially for those applying abroad.

MU complacent?

After the chaotic result declarations last year, concerns were at an all time high. A student, who has finished his undergrad in Management Studies and wishes to join a post-grad course in a private university in Punjab, said, "Institutions in other states will not understand the issues that we facing here. We have to adhere to their deadlines." However, the Mumbai University seems to be boasting about its speedy declaration of results. Amol Matele, the Mumbai president of the NCP's student wing, said that the University is proud of its schedule. "It is true that students can take additional steps to seek admission in other institutes. But, why should they be put through all this effort just because the university failed to distribute mark-sheets in time," he said.

No fear, assures MU

The Mumbai University examination section PRO, officiating registrar Vinod Malale, clarifying the delay, said, "Around 95 per cent of major under-graduate results have been declared. These examinations have a huge number of students — each course would be around 70,000 candidates. Furthermore, many other results have been declared around the same time. More than 3.5 lakh candidates' results have declared. Due to this, the printing and distribution of mark-sheets has been delayed a bit. Most of the mark-sheets are ready and our staff is working even on their weekly offs to speed up the distribution process. From Monday, students should start getting marksheets at their respective colleges," he said.

He also clarified that this delay should not be an issue for future admissions. "Once the result is declared, we also publish a gazette copy which has the marks and remarks of students. They can take a copy of this, with a signature and stamp from their college principal, and other institutes will accept it to allot provisional admission."

