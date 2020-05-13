Mumbai University declares helpline for students

In a major relief to students of Mumbai University and affiliated colleges; finally there is a facility of single enquiry point to resolve all their confusion related to examinations and admissions, amid lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic. The MU has announced two helpline numbers for the same as guided by the state government’s higher and technical education department.

Mumbai University on Tuesday declared the helpline numbers - 9619034634/9373700797 which would be functional from 11 am to 5 pm to resolve any query that students might have regarding their academics starting from pending examinations, how evaluation will take place for those who are going to be promoted and arrangement of examinations for final year students along with next academic year admissions related details among all. Along with these mobile numbers students can also write email to examhelpline@mu.ac.in with their queries. For students of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), University of Mumbai may contact email : info@idol.mu.ac.in to resolve their issues regarding admissions and examinations.

The press release issued by the varsity, stated, "We are under lockdown since March 2020 due to pandemic Covid-19. Following this, a committee was formed by state’s higher and technical education ministry which has recommended holding examinations for final year of graduation and posting graduation courses. At the same time, special promotion recommendations are given for lower classes in graduation and post graduation courses. Varsity will soon declare faculty wise action plan regarding this. However until then if there are any queries that students might have they should contact on these helpline numbers. Their queries pertaining to examinations and admissions will be addressed here."

