Mumbai University exam delayed due to lack of staff

A Mumbai University examination was delayed on Monday because there wasn't adequate staff available to conduct it



Representation pic

A Mumbai University examination was delayed on Monday because there wasn't adequate staff available to conduct it. The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) of the Mumbai University began its examinations yesterday for the First Year Bachelor of Commerce as well as Arts. The papers which were scheduled to begin at 10 am could only start after 10.30 am, because the staff's reporting time is 10.20 am. A circular with immediate effect was then issued by the director of the institute, changing the work timing of employees.

There are 76,495 students of IDOL out of which roughly around 17,000 were appearing for the paper on Monday. Director of IDOL, Dr Harichandan said, "There was no delay. Only in two classrooms the answer-sheets were delayed. But that is also because all our students are accommodated in classrooms on Kalina campus in different departments far from each other." When asked about the circular that was issued, he said, "It is an internal arrangement. If our examinations begin at 10 am our staff has to reach earlier than that."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates