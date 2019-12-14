Mumbai University functioning without NAAC accreditation for 2 yrs

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Since 2017, the Mumbai University (MU) has been functioning without the mandatory National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The university’s previous accreditation expired in 2017 and since then the varsity has been losing out on several things starting from grants, approvals, PhD admissions and even rankings.

While questions have been raised by Senate members on the casual approach by the varsity administration toward NAAC, many have pointed out how being a parent body to over 800 affiliated colleges, the varsity is setting a bad example with this kind of approach.

Mahadeo Jagtap, a Senate member said, "If the varsity itself is not serious about NAAC accreditation which is mandatory for all higher education institutions, how can they have the authority of asking affiliated colleges to get the accreditation done. Every time this question is raised, we are told that a committee has been formed to work on the application process."

Secretary of MU and College Teachers Association (MUCTA) Subhash Aathavle, said, "The new Vice-Chancellor of MU is aware of the importance of the accreditation. There should not be any more delay in getting the accreditation. Also, NAAC is a continuous process and even before the previous one expires, the application should have been sent for the renewal. It is because varsity waited for this long, now it has been delayed."

When contacted, Mumbai University Registrar Ajay Deshmukh, said, "The application is in the process and within the next 10-15 days it will be uploaded. VC and Pro-VC have taken this work on priority and by 2020, MU will have the new NAAC rating. Due to modification in the application process, the work was delayed but it is now in the final stage."

