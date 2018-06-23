Mumbai University gets a full-time pro-vice-chancellor

Dr. Kulkarni is a Professor and Head, Department of Oils, Oleochemicals and Sufactant Technology (DOOST) at the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Mumbai University finally gets a full-time pro-vice-chancellor. The Governor of Maharashtra in his capacity of Chancellor of all state universities appointed Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni as Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Mumbai University.

Dr. Kulkarni is a Professor and Head, Department of Oils, Oleochemicals and Sufactant Technology (DOOST) at the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai. The post for the past three years hasn't had a full-fledged official working on it since Dr. Naresh Chandra left the charge.

After he left the office in the year 2014, Dr. Dhiren Patel from VJTI and then Dr. V N Magare principal of Kirti College were appointed a the post as additional charge. The move was criticised especially after the chaos over on-screen assessment. The newly introduced assessment system caused academic loss to lakhs of students with many having to lose an entire academic year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates