Mumbai University gives students a happy New Year with early results

Results for 67 minor exams have already been declared, and Mumbai University officials are confident they will be able to release scores for all major exams within deadline as well

As a New Year gift to all its students, Mumbai University (MU) has already started declaring results for the semester examinations. As of now, MU has released scores for 67 out of a total of 379 papers, and has said that it is on schedule to deliver the remaining results within deadline. While some exams are yet to conclude, the varsity has already finished scanning the answer sheets in all the papers that have been completed. More than 5 lakh answer sheets have been evaluated, and MU is hopeful of declaring all the results within the stipulated deadline of 45 days from the date of examination.

This is a welcome change from last year, when the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system threw the entire university off-gear and led to months of delay in results. This year, lakhs of students are anxiously waiting for their results, hoping they will be declared in time and be free of any glitches. A senior official from the varsity's examination section told mid-day, "After last semester's chaos, when the varsity decided to continue with the online system of evaluation, there was heavy opposition from everybody.

However, this year, the varsity is confident about the system, as several glitches have been resolved. This time around, even the state government is being extra cautious, as it is constantly reviewing the situation. There were few students who appeared for the 67 examinations, so we have declared the results. But even the major examinations' results are likely to be declared on time this year."

"Around 5 lakh answer sheets have been evaluated from a total of around 12 lakh. Moreover, the answer sheets of all exams held until now have been scanned. We are confident that the results will be declared quicker than last time."

