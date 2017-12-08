Mumbai University goofs up again! Makes students give same exam twice

Just imagine! A student appears for an exam and leaves only to receive a call from the college saying that he/she would have to reappear for it, as the wrong question paper was handed out by mistake

Just imagine! A student appears for an exam and leaves only to receive a call from the college saying that he/she would have to reappear for it, as the wrong question paper was handed out by mistake. This is exactly what happened with the Civil Engineering students of Yadvrao Tasgaonkar College of Engineering in Karjat. Just because the students had to sit for a re-examination, the entire process continued till late Thursday evening.



Sources said the issue came to light when some of the students reported the matter to the Mumbai University College Teachers' Association (MUCTA). The semester II 'Strength of Material' paper of Civil Engineering was scheduled from 3pm to 6pm on Thursday. The examination is conducted in the old as well as a revised patterns. Though the curriculum is the same, the question papers and the evaluation pattern are different. While both the examinations started on time, almost two hours later, the authorities realised that the question papers had got interchanged.

Speaking to mid-day, Vaibhav Narawade from MUCTA, who received complaints from students, said, "Almost two hours of the examination was over when the authorities realised the goof-up. Some of the students had already left after submitting their answer sheets. However, they were called back immediately to reappear for the exam." When contacted, Dr A K Sen, principal of the college, refused to comment. After repeated attempts to contact Dr Arjun Ghatule, director of examination and evaluations, Mumbai University, he remained unavailable. However, a senior official of the university said, "We will ask the college to submit a report on the matter."

