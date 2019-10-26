Mumbai University hopes to get Rs 29 crore grant released after Aaditya Thackeray's Assembly win

The victory of Aaditya Thackeray in the assembly elections seems to have given rise to great expectations among many, including his alma mater, the University of Mumbai. It is waiting for a long-pending grant from the state government of Rs 27.98 crore.

The grant also includes the expenditure of forming the Late Balasaheb Thackeray Adhyasan. With Aaditya's victory, varsity officials feel hopeful these funds will be disbursed soon.

Several initiatives are to be started under this grant, but Rs 4 crore from it is for the Adhyasan (study centre) formed in the year 2015. After initial disbursements of R1 crore the varsity continues to wait for the remaining amount.

This was revealed under an RTI (Right To Information) query filed by an activist, Anil Galgali, along with information about several other initiatives which are also awaiting the grant. These initiatives include the National Higher Level Education Mission, a women's hostel, Maharashtra State Encyclopedia Generation Board, Mumbai economics and public policy among all.

An official from Mumbai University, who is also a senior senate member, said, "This grant was pending for a long time. There are different timelines depending on when the initiatives were either started or announced, across past 10 years. The Late Balasaheb Thackeray study centre is pending for almost four years." Another official added, "Though it has been formed, no activities can be held. Talks have started in the university circle that it will soon see completion with a Thackeray family member now directly in power."

Galgali said, "It is not possible for the Mumbai University to work on students-driven projects in absence of the rightful grant approved for it." Joint Director Higher Education Rohidas Kale was unavailable for comment.

