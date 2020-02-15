Mumbai University portal to have info on all affiliated colleges

Basic and important information about colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University (MU) will soon be just a click away. The academic Audit Portal facility on the varsity's website, which will be launched before the admissions for the next academic year starts, will have details about the 823 colleges affiliated to the varsity.

The initiative mentioned under the directive of the Maharashtra Universities Act 2016 is in its last stages now, as the university has almost completed its work of collecting details from the affiliated colleges. The MU recently issued a notice to those colleges, which haven't yet provided the details on the portal.

A varsity official said, "This will be a useful platform as important details of the colleges affiliated to MU will be available at one place. This will help during admissions. More so, an audit team from the varsity will visit the colleges who have provided the details, to verify the information. This will also ensure credibility."

"Even though it is an online process, candidates will have to visit colleges for the prospectus or for more in-depth details that might not be available on the portal. But this portal has a particular format for information. It will have the most important and basic details of the colleges," the official said.

Deputy registrar and PRO of MU, Leeladhar Bansod, said, "Colleges affiliated to the varsity were asked to upload the details on the portal before January 15. Yet some of them have not provided the data. This audit is very important. Hence, the varsity has decided to take action against the colleges who have not yet provided the information."

