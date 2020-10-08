Mumbai University postpones all pending IDOL exams

After back-to-back technical glitches marred the online examination process; Mumbai University postpones all pending exams of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL). Exams will now restart from October 19, 2020, and a revised schedule will be declared soon on Mumbai University’s official website. TO ensure no more technical issues in the new exam schedule other options too will be arranged.

The Mumbai University on Wednesday late evening declared a new statement after a meeting of the Board of Examination (BOE) following the technical lapses in the ongoing online examination. Since the examination has begun for IDOL students from October 3, there have been constant technical issues. On Tuesday, a huge lot of aggrieved students thronged the IDOL building in Mumbai University’s Kalina campus after they were not able to log in for the online examination. After declaring that exams scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday are postponed, the varsity on Tuesday night had issued a statement which read that the exam server of the online examination suffered a cyber attack which is what led to the technical issues. However in a statement on Wednesday regarding postponement on all pending papers; there is no mention of the cyber attack or what action will be taken by the university to ensure safety in future.

"All the exams of IDOL which could not be held due to technical glitches will now begin from October 19, 2020. New timetable will be declared which will also keep in mind to keep optional arrangements ready in case of any technical issues. Students should not worry,” said Vinod Patil, Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation as per the statement issued by the varsity on Wednesday. When asked about the cyber attack, a senior official from the university said, "The service provider is working on finding details regarding after that further plan of action will be decided."

While Mumbai University has moved on with postponement of the examination, students unions demand change in the technology service provider to ensure safety and security of examination process. “Mumbai University should end the technology support from the concerned service provider. And all exams should be scrapped until a new arrangement is done with a complete resolution of the technical errors,” said Santosh Gangurde, State Vice President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena.

