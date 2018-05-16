Mumbai University postpones law exams, but they now clash with CS exams

Several students are pursuing both courses and are now in a fix; some are contemplating taking exams for one



MU has postponed the Law exams from May 22 to May 30

In an attempt to pacify law students, the Mumbai University on Tuesday postponed the semester examinations of the Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree. However, several students pursuing the Company Secretary (CS) course along with LLB cried foul, as the revised dates clash with their CS examination.

In its circular to affiliated law colleges, the university stated on Tuesday that it was postponing the examinations of the first half of summer. The examinations that were to begin from May 22 will now commence from May 30.

"I am very happy with the decision. The time that we get now is more than sufficient for the preparation," said Sarjerao Jadhav, a fifth-year law student of Government Law College. "We are happy with this decision," said Ashutosh Mishra.

But CS course students, many of whom are also pursuing LLB are worried. "I don't see an alternative," said Madhavi Lakhotia, 21, a student of Pravin Gandhi College of Law. "Our centres are different considering the group of papers," said Srishti Dalal, 23, another student. "It is not feasible to appear for both the papers on one day. Both are important and professional courses," said CS Dinesh, 23, a student from GLC. "The only option is to appear for the paper of one course and compromise on the other," said Vishal Gala, 26.

Official speak

"We will think about the CS students, but cannot give any assurance right now," said Vinod Malale, PRO of the Examination Department of Mumbai University.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates