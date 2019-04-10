Mumbai University ranks among top 100 institutions in India

national

After receiving flak over its position in the national ranking of institutions over the past few years, Mumbai University has a much-improved ranking this year. MU, which did not feature in the top 100 universities last year, has ranked 81 this year, according to the 2019 India rankings released by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Monday.

In overall ratings, MU has moved up to a bracket of 101-150 this year from 151-200 last year. Meanwhile, St. Xavier's has featured in the list of top 100 colleges at rank 96. IIT-B has, however, slipped from the third position to the fourth in the overall ranking. But it ranks second in Atal Ranking Institution of Innovation Achievements (ARIIA).

Meanwhile, in the overall ranking list of 100 institutions, Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) moved from 30th position last year to 27th this year, Homi Bhabha National Institute too has moved up from 41 to 30. But, Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) has slipped from rank 49 last year to 56 this year. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management, which stood at rank 82 last year, was ranked 83 this year.

