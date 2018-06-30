Mumbai University students get different marks in multiple re-evaluation lists

"If I don't get any response to my queries then I'll file a writ petition in this matter," he said. Mumbai University PRO for Examination Section, Vinod Malale, was unavailable for comment

It all started when Mumbai University LLB student Yasin Kapadia failed in three subjects of semester VIII and applied for re-evaluation. The results that he received online did not match with the ones on the photocopies of the answer sheets. Even when he tried to find out whether there was some issue with the varsity's online assessment system, he observed that the same student's re-evaluation results were appearing in more than one lists within a span of a week or two.

And in every list the marks were different. According to Kapadia, initially he had scored 29 in Land Law, 23 in Contract II and 10 in Jurisprudence. When he applied for re-evaluation, his marks were 6, 49 and 10 respectively. But on receiving the photocopies of the answer sheets he found the marks to be completely different. In Land Law he had scored 29 in the main answer-sheet and 3 in the supplement; for Contract II it was 45 and 23; and for Jurisprudence it was 34 and 10 respectively.

"This means that I had failed in only one subject, but the online results showed that I couldn't clear three subjects. This is because sometimes the software read only the supplement marks and at times only the main paper marks," he said. He further said, "I found that many students were facing the same problem. On analysing the results, I found that the same students were getting different marks in different re-evaluation lists published within a week or two. This clearly shows that the software is faulty." Kapadia presented his finding before the appellant authority of the RTI, which is hearing his case. "If I don't get any response to my queries then I'll file a writ petition in this matter," he said. Mumbai University PRO for Examination Section, Vinod Malale, was unavailable for comment.

