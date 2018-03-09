Mumbai University students plan to protest against exam fee hike

Even though the protest at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has not yielded the desired results, it has definitely managed to encourage the students of Mumbai University

Even though the protest at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has not yielded the desired results, it has definitely managed to encourage the students of Mumbai University (MU) to take a stand against the varsity's decision of increasing the examination fees. Tired of approaching the authorities in the matter, students of the Political Science department have planned to stage a protest. M.Phil students would also join them as they have been waiting for their fellowship since October 2016.

According to the students, the varsity has no right to claim more fees in view of the inappropriate and poor services they provide. Though the fee issue is the focus of the protest, students also plan to bring up several other issues including inadequate accommodation facilities in the varsity for outstation students, poor facilities, unclean toilets and absence of sanitary napkin vending machines.

Student Apurva Paithane said, "How can the varsity think of increasing examination fees when they provide such pathetic facilities. The assessment process was a complete chaos last year, so much so that students are still suffering. We have made it clear that we won't pay the increased amount, yet the administration is not paying attention to it. Now that the deadline for paying the fee has passed, the administration is sending notices to students."

Another student, Vivek DSouza, said, "The exam fee has been increased from R660 to R1,440. Initially it was increased to R1,360, but recently the administration declared the further increase. We will launch the protest and efforts are being made to mobilise other students." When contacted, Dinesh Kamble, registrar of MU, said, "We met the students and discussed the matter with them. Required steps will be taken."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates