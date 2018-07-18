Mumbai University students to get provisional mark-sheets along with results

Authorities say students can take the respective college headÃ¢ÂÂs sign and stamp and use them as valid documents for further admissions

After facing much criticism for delaying the process of issuing mark-sheets after declaring results, the Mumbai University (MU) now plans to give provisional ones to students to help them apply for further admissions.

According to sources, though the varsity has declared results for 3.5 lakh students in 149 courses so far, they are yet to receive their mark-sheets. Admitting to the delay, the varsity had said that as a number of results are declared simultaneously, it takes time to print and distribute the mark-sheets. Hence, provisional mark-sheets would minimise students' inconvenience.

Speaking at a press meet, Dr Arjun Ghatule, director of Examinations and Evaluations of MU, said, "As and when results are declared, the provisional mark-sheets will also be available online. Students can take the respective college principal's signature and stamp and use them as valid documents for admissions." The varsity authorities also gave a presentation on the steps they would take in strengthening the online evaluation system.

Now, students to have registered accounts

Dr Arjun Ghatule said that the varsity was also thinking of introducing a system wherein each student would be able to access his/her answer-sheet through registered accounts on the varsity's cloud. "We plan to create unique registration IDs for students. This means each student will have an account on the varsity's web-cloud, through which they can access their answer-sheets. They will also be able to register for the varsity's mobile updates about various courses," he said. Dr Suhas Pednekar, vice-chancellor of MU, said, "The aim is to be more transparent and make the system more convenient for students."

490: No. of examinations MU has conducted till now

151: No. of examinations for which results have been declared

