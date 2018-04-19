Mumbai University to get a new vice chancellor today

When the Maharashtra governor chooses the new university vice chancellor today, it will fall upon one of these four men to find quick solutions to student woes

Mumbai University (MU) will finally get a full-time vice-chancellor (VC) today. It has been a long wait of almost eight months since the previous VC, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, was sacked in the wake of the results fiasco. The new VC will inherit the same faulty On Screen Marking (OSM) system that delayed results for months. mid-day takes a look at some of the top contenders for the job, including a controversial name or two.

Today, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, in his capacity as chancellor for all state-run universities, will hold the final round of interviews with shortlisted candidates, following which the vice-chancellor of MU will be declared.

A three-member search committee, headed by renowned scientist K Kasturirangan, has submitted a shortlist of five candidates to the governor. The nominated candidates who did not make it to the shortlist are still in the running, however, and they are expected to get a shot in the last round of interactions with the governor.

One thing is for sure, whoever bags the job will have to hit the ground running. As MU nears the end of the examination season, the biggest challenge that lies before the new VC will be declaring results on time.

The official will also have the unenviable task of dealing with the On Screen Marking (OSM) system, which resulted in a long delay in results, as well as wrong scores being given to hundreds of students. "This VC will have no time to breathe after taking the position, as the evaluation process will begin immediately. Moreover, there is no full-time Controller of Examination at MU. And OSM will be used this time too, despite the flak it received last year," said an official from the varsity.

The governor's office has kept the names of all nominated and shortlisted candidates confidential. But according to sources, Nagpur University's Dr Pramod Yeole, Ramnarayan Ruia College's principal Dr Suhas Pednekar, Dr Anil Karnik from Garvare Institute of Career Education and Development, and the controversial Dr Vilas Sapkal from Amravati University are among the shortlisted candidates.

Controversial figure

Name: Dr Vilas Sapkal

Current position: Head of Chemical Technology department, Amravati University

Background: Previously, Dr Vilas Sapkal was the VC at Nagpur University. During his tenure there (2011-14), he courted controversy due to alleged irregularities in staff appointments. "Dr Sunil Mishra, director of the Central India Institute of Mass Communication at Nagpur University, who had earlier complained against Dr Sapkal, has once again written to the Governor regarding the same issue," said sources. Dr Sapkal refused to comment on the issue.

Strong candidate, thanks to experience

Name: Dr Pramod Yeole

Current position: VC, Nagpur University

Background: Dr Pramod Yeole is one of the stronger candidates in the race, thanks to his experience. "He is known for streamlining the examination and evaluation system at Nagpur University. Considering a similar need at Mumbai University, there is a positive wave regarding Yeole," said an officer from Mantralaya.

Familiar with On Screen Marking system

Name: Dr Suhas Pednekar

Current position: Principal, Ramnarayan Ruia College, Matunga

Background: As the principal of a popular city college, Dr Suhas Pednekar is another candidate who is touted as a strong contestant. "Ruia College was recently granted autonomy under his leadership. Being a senior principal of a college affiliated to MU, he is expected to already have knowledge and experience of the challenges that MU is facing with regard to the evaluation system," expressed a senior official from the varsity.

Popular choice

Name: Dr Anil Karnik

Current position: Chairman and managing director, Garware Institute of Career Education and Development at MU

Background: Dr Anil Karnik is a name from the MU campus that is being repeatedly spoken about in the race for the VC's job. A varsity official said, "He has been associated with MU, but is not completely familiar with the OSM process and other evaluation challenges, as the institute headed by him runs independently. But his is the name spoken by many in the varsity circle."