Mumbai University to get a new vice chancellor today
When the Maharashtra governor chooses the new university vice chancellor today, it will fall upon one of these four men to find quick solutions to student woes
Mumbai University (MU) will finally get a full-time vice-chancellor (VC) today. It has been a long wait of almost eight months since the previous VC, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, was sacked in the wake of the results fiasco. The new VC will inherit the same faulty On Screen Marking (OSM) system that delayed results for months. mid-day takes a look at some of the top contenders for the job, including a controversial name or two.
Today, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, in his capacity as chancellor for all state-run universities, will hold the final round of interviews with shortlisted candidates, following which the vice-chancellor of MU will be declared.
A three-member search committee, headed by renowned scientist K Kasturirangan, has submitted a shortlist of five candidates to the governor. The nominated candidates who did not make it to the shortlist are still in the running, however, and they are expected to get a shot in the last round of interactions with the governor.
One thing is for sure, whoever bags the job will have to hit the ground running. As MU nears the end of the examination season, the biggest challenge that lies before the new VC will be declaring results on time.
The official will also have the unenviable task of dealing with the On Screen Marking (OSM) system, which resulted in a long delay in results, as well as wrong scores being given to hundreds of students. "This VC will have no time to breathe after taking the position, as the evaluation process will begin immediately. Moreover, there is no full-time Controller of Examination at MU. And OSM will be used this time too, despite the flak it received last year," said an official from the varsity.
The governor's office has kept the names of all nominated and shortlisted candidates confidential. But according to sources, Nagpur University's Dr Pramod Yeole, Ramnarayan Ruia College's principal Dr Suhas Pednekar, Dr Anil Karnik from Garvare Institute of Career Education and Development, and the controversial Dr Vilas Sapkal from Amravati University are among the shortlisted candidates.
Controversial figure
Name: Dr Vilas Sapkal
Current position: Head of Chemical Technology department, Amravati University
Background: Previously, Dr Vilas Sapkal was the VC at Nagpur University. During his tenure there (2011-14), he courted controversy due to alleged irregularities in staff appointments. "Dr Sunil Mishra, director of the Central India Institute of Mass Communication at Nagpur University, who had earlier complained against Dr Sapkal, has once again written to the Governor regarding the same issue," said sources. Dr Sapkal refused to comment on the issue.
Strong candidate, thanks to experience
Name: Dr Pramod Yeole
Current position: VC, Nagpur University
Background: Dr Pramod Yeole is one of the stronger candidates in the race, thanks to his experience. "He is known for streamlining the examination and evaluation system at Nagpur University. Considering a similar need at Mumbai University, there is a positive wave regarding Yeole," said an officer from Mantralaya.
Familiar with On Screen Marking system
Name: Dr Suhas Pednekar
Current position: Principal, Ramnarayan Ruia College, Matunga
Background: As the principal of a popular city college, Dr Suhas Pednekar is another candidate who is touted as a strong contestant. "Ruia College was recently granted autonomy under his leadership. Being a senior principal of a college affiliated to MU, he is expected to already have knowledge and experience of the challenges that MU is facing with regard to the evaluation system," expressed a senior official from the varsity.
Popular choice
Name: Dr Anil Karnik
Current position: Chairman and managing director, Garware Institute of Career Education and Development at MU
Background: Dr Anil Karnik is a name from the MU campus that is being repeatedly spoken about in the race for the VC's job. A varsity official said, "He has been associated with MU, but is not completely familiar with the OSM process and other evaluation challenges, as the institute headed by him runs independently. But his is the name spoken by many in the varsity circle."
Where the former vice-chancellor went wrong
It started with the OSM system for online assessment of papers, which caused delay in the declaration of results. Lakhs of students suffered the loss of an entire academic year. After the issue was raised by students and their unions, the Governor sent Dr Deshmukh on leave in August. In October, he was sacked.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video
Watch video: Mumbai to get New York like Times Square billboards!