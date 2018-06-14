Mumbai University's integrated course lands students in trouble

Now its integrated course of BMS-MBA has brought it further shame

Students have written to the controller of examinations, asking for a solution to the issue

The Mumbai University or what you will, promises to be chaotic. Now its integrated course of BMS-MBA has brought it further shame. Around 130 students who took it at the varsity's Thane sub-centre, are a troubled lot.

Even as 40 of them have completed six semesters, they have not got mark-sheets for them. These 40 want to opt for the exit facility promised to them by the varsity after completing BMS, but have been told they cannot do so. When they spoke to the administration, they were in for a shock, as the authorities started saying there was no such course.

Students have alleged that they were promised that they would be able to exit the course after completing six semesters of BMS, with a degree. The course has another two years of the MBA degree.

"We took all examinations but don't have mark-sheets for any. They keep giving us weird reasons such as the pattern has changed, there is a delay in printing etc," said a student. They have now approached higher authorities as well as the education minister for a solution. Vinod Malale, Deputy Registrar and PRO of the varsity's examination section, said, "After receiving students' complaints, the university is looking into the matter to resolve the issue."

However, another senior official explained, "It has always been an integrated course, so no one can leave in the middle of it. There has been a demand for the option to leave after BMS, and the then authorities may have assured it, but there is no such official facility. As for mark-sheets, some have been given."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates