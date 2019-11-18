Mumbai University's Kalina hostel turns into den for drunkards

While the varsity fails to provide adequate accommodation for outstation students, it has kept the hostel blocked since 2017 for repair work

Is it a hostel or a den for alcoholics? – is the question raised by Mumbai University (MU) senate members about the Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Boys' Hostel on the Kalina campus. It has been more than two years that the hostel was shut for repair works, which has not seen much progress since then. What is worse is that empty liquor bottles have been found at the premises, which indicates that some people sit inside and drink alcohol after it's dark. Senate members have now raised safety concerns, considering a girls' hostel is located nearby.

The boys' hostel on the Kalina campus has a capacity to house 200 students. Sources said that while the varsity fails to provide adequate accommodation for outstation students, it has kept the hostel blocked since 2017 for repair work.



Senate member, Sheetal Devrukhkar from Yuva Sena raised the security concern after receiving a few complaints. "On getting the complaints when I visited the hostel, I saw how it had turned into a den for people to sit and drink after it's dark. I also found empty liquor bottles lying on the premises. It depicts a very disturbing picture," said Devrukhkar.

She continued, "This shows complete apathy on part of the varsity administration in completing the repair work within the deadline. How can a hostel remain closed for so long in a university where so many outstation students come to study. Also, providing accommodation is anyway a problem. What is more concerning is the fact that the work site lacks security, and people are now taking advantage of it. There is a girls' hostel nearby. Who will be responsible if some untoward incident happens?"

Liquor bottles have been found lying inside the hostel

Not long ago the varsity canteen workers were seen staying at the hostel without any permission. A student recalled, "In January this year when some canteen workers were spotted staying at the hostel, the NCP students' wing had raised the issue and action was taken to remove them from the premises."

"Within this time a new building could have been built, but the varsity is taking so long only for repairs. Instead, they could have built a new structure with more floors to be able to provide hostel accommodation. It just shows complete apathy on their part," said a student requesting anonymity.

Ajay Deshmukh, registrar of MU said, "Infrastructural development on the Kalina campus has been going on in phases and the aim is to complete the work as soon as possible. But on priority, a security guard will be posted at the Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Boys' Hostel to ensure that no untoward incident happens."

