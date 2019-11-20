Mumbai University's new goof-up: A missing question in civil engineering paper

Mumbai University manages to make headlines quite frequently, mostly for wrong reasons; the latest being the goof-up in setting up a question paper for the second-year civil engineering students. The varsity missed to type out the fourth query in the six-question exam sheet, 'robbing' students of 'adequate options'.

Students taking semester-III exam of 'Surveying — 1' paper on Monday were in a rude shock when they found question number 4 missing. Question number 5 was listed after the third query.

Each question covers a module, and some students leave out a couple of them knowing there'll be options. However, they were at a disadvantage with one less alternative.

"We were told choosing from five options instead of six shouldn't be an issue. But this is unfair," said a student on condition of anonymity. Another student said, "Some students leave out a certain module while preparing for the paper with the assurance of having adequate options, but the goof-up has ruined their preparations."

The students approached the Yuva Sena, which took up the matter to the MU's examination section.

"They have robbed students of the chance to have adequate options in the question paper. If one less option does not matter, then why the varsity has a set pattern for the test?" asked questioned Pradeep Sawant of Yuva Sena. He added that the MU has called for an urgent Board of Studies meeting in two days to look into the matter.

Several calls to Board of Examinations Director Vinod Patil went unanswered.

