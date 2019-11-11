Mumbai University's Ranade Bhavan is a disaster-in-waiting

While the building has deep cracks on pillars where temporary patchwork has been done, portions of the false ceiling have come off at different places

The Mumbai University (MU) has been witness to accidents due to falling of slabs and crumbling of dilapidated walls and ceilings, but it seems the administration is in no mood to address these issues. In a new complaint filed by a senate member, concerns have been raised over the safety of students and staff at the Ranade Bhavan on Kalina campus, where pillars and slabs might fall apart any time. Even though the authorities concerned have promised repair work, the only patchwork is what can be seen done all over.

Ranade Bhavan houses several academic departments such as Economics, German Studies and other foreign languages among all. The building is generally busy with people throughout the day. The current situation of the structure, however, is a major factor of worry. One can see deep cracks on pillars where temporary patchwork has been done. Portions of the false ceiling have come off at different places. Looking at the bamboo structures built on one side of the building it seems that repair work is on, but according to the staffers, they were put up a couple of months back when the patchwork of cementing was done on some of the pillars, but after that nobody even bothered to take them down.

Senate member from Yuva Sena, Sheetal Devrukhkar, has raised the issue with the authorities after visiting the building several times. "The iconic academic building is in shambles and it's sad that the authorities are not changing the situation. It makes me wonder if they are waiting for an unfortunate incident to happen and would then undertake repair work. More so, the building has no security," said Devrukhkar. She had even raised the issue in the bi-annual senate meeting last week, demanding a strict time-line in which the work would be done.

She further said, "For every issue raised, we are assured that it will be resolved. But when, how and who will be responsible for it, are the questions which remain unanswered. After all, we are answerable to the students who have elected us as their representatives."

Dr Suhas Pednekar, vice-chancellor of the varsity said, "Repair works of different structures at the university's Kalina campus have been going on in different phases for some time now. The works depend on different factors such as urgency, tendering and financial arrangements among all. It is my goal to change the look of the Kalina campus and make it a modern educational complex within my tenure. And work has already started on that path."

