Mumbai unlocks as thousands step out after 75-day lockdown period

Mumbai woke up after a lockdown slumber of 75 days as the Maharashtra government eased certain restrictions as part of 'Mission Begin Again'. Thousands of men and women armed with face mask stepped out of the comforts of their homes to head to their workplaces as COVID-19 cases in Mumbai continued to pile up.



A huge traffic snarl was witnessed at Western Express Highway as citizens stepped out to join work. Picture/Satej Shinde

On Monday morning, huge traffic snarl were reported at important city connectors such as the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway and the Eastern Freeway as officegoers rushed to their offices, shopskeepers travelled to open up businesses. Hundreds of commuters were seen waiting anxiously at BEST bus stops, while others were seen walking on foot or either travelling by private vehicles to reach their destinations. With local train services still suspended, commuters travelled via road to reach their destination.



A potter of Dharavi places clay pots in a Tempo as Asia's largest slum fights to overcome the COVID019 crisis

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) deployed limited number of buses that led to crowding at bus stops. Depots and terminus stops witnessed huge lines of commuters waiting to catch a bus for travelling



Labourers resume work on Akurli Metro station as city reopens for business. Picture/Satej Shinde

At Dharavi, Asia's largest slum which hasn't reported a single COVID-19 death in the last six days business resumed slowly as leather shops and potters were seen re-opening their shops after nearly three months. A few kilometres away in the suburbs of Borivli, labourers were seen installing glass panels on an under construction site at Akurli Metro station in the Bandongri area. In Sion, young and old people were relishing city's favourite snack, the vada pav at roadside stalls as it looked like the city was slowly limping back to normalcy.



At Juhu, people were seen enjoying the scenic view of the beach after a long time

While speaking to news agency IANS, Viren Shah, President of Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (RTWA) said that many people could not reach their workplaces due to shortage of buses and suspension of suburban trains. "Unless people can conveniently reach their workplaces, its difficult to make any estimates. The same situation could prevail in the evening when they want to return home," Shah told IANS.



A man is all set to enjoy vada pav as a cat looks on. Picture/ Pradeep Dhivar

In the suburbs, local citizens were seen thronging Juhu beach for morning walks while young people were seen cycling on the streets near the beach. The beach, which was shut for over a period of two and a half month saw a footfall as few couples were seen spending quality time together as few public places opened in the city.

Mumbai's lifeline, the local trains remain suspended as the city continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases. Western Railway's Chief PRO Ravinder Bhakar in a statement said that a proper communication will be issued if the authorities decide to resume local trains services for general passengers in Mumbai. He urged people to not believe rumours about resumption of train services for general public.



Mumbai Police personnel were seen guarding the city's roads as citizens moved out of their homes after restrictions were eased

As per the latest guidelines, shops and establishments excluding malls, cinemas, restaurants, barber shops and beauty parlors, etc can reopen on odd-even days on each side of the roads. In his last televised speech, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urged people to dump 'Lockdown' and adopt Mission Begin Again. While making new amendments to the revised guidelines for phase-wise opening and easing of lockdown restrictions in the state, the state government allowed private offices to operate with 10 per cent staff from June 8 and home delivery of newspapers from June 7.

