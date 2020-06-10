Mumbai Unlocks: Here's how the city fared on Day 2 after ease of restrictions

Citizens stand in line to catch a bus at the Wadala bus depot after the government eased lockdown restrictions in MMR region. Picture/Ashish Raje

After painting a chaotic picture on Day 1 of the Unlock, Mumbaikars exercised cautioned on Day 2 of the easing of the phase wise restriction while stepping out their homes for work and other commitments. While it seems the citizens have learned to live with the face masks, the practice maintaining social distancing is still a long way to go. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 1,015 fresh cases of coronavirus with 58 succumbing to the deadly virus, the BMC said.

From Bollywood celebrities leading the way to show how to live with a mask in the post lockdown world to shopkeepers and migrant labourers resuming work to revive the economy, the city is slowly but surely limping back to normalcy.



Actress Adah Sharma waves at the paparazzi as gets clicked during grocery shopping in Bandra. Pic/Shadab Khan

Celebs Galore in Bandra:

On Tuesday, several Bollywood celebrities stepped out of their homes and were snapped at Bandra localities including, Pali Hill and Carter Road. Actor Sohail Khan was captured by mid-day lens photographer enjoying a bike ride, perhaps after a long time. Actress Mallika Sherawat was snapped taking a jog with a mask on at Carter Road promenade while actress Adah Sharma was captured on camera as she was at the grocers at Pali Hill.



A BMC healthcare worker checks the body temperature of a woman in Andheri. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Door to door screening:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be on a rampage in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, a team of doctors and healthcare workers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were seen undertaking door to door screening of people at Sakinaka's Kranti Nagar area in Andheri. The country's richest civic body conducted thermal reading and oximeter chek up camp in the area as the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 90,000 figure.



mid-day photograoher snapped Sayyed Sameer Abedi snapped vegetable vendors doing business without use of face mask

Shop 'Non Stop' in Unlock:

Our photographers captured people visiting shops and crowding near vegetable carts while ignoring the social distancing norms yet again. At Bail Bazaar in Kurla, locals thronged an hardware shops while violating lockdown rules while a group of women were seen buying vegetables from local vendors, without covering their faces or wearing face masks. Although shops resumed businesses, they are following the state's guidelines and opening on alternate days as a precautionary measure.



Commuters play safe with mask on but forget social distancing while trying to catch a bus. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Queue 'Stop' across city:

It was the same old story at bus stops with crowds piling into buses anf flouting distancing norms just as they did on day one of the 'Unlock'.. At Dadar TT and Tardeo in South Mumbai, citizens were seen standing in long queues, waiting to catch a bus.



CISF commando's armed with mask and face shield keep a check on lockdown violators. Pic/Bipin Kokate

'On the Guard'

Walkers and joggers at South Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive promenade made sure to follow the lockdown rues stated by the government to ease relaxations and restrictions in the state. Armed with face masks, water bottles and umbrellas, men and women were seen enjoying the fresh air and scenic view of the Arabian Sea at Queen's Necklace while the commandos of Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) kept a vigil on those violating safety norms.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray inaugurated the Virology Laboratory in the District General Hospital of Ratnagiri earlier today.



Henceforth, the pace of testing for COVID-19 will increase. This will benefit everyone in the district. pic.twitter.com/2b3qsE9lxj — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 9, 2020

In an heartening news, the state government on Tuesday said that the state has recorded a handsome recovery rate of 46.96 per cent. In order to provide boost to the state's machinery to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday inaugurated a COVID-19 testing lab at the Ratnagiri Civil Hospital. Built at a cost of Rs 1.07 crore, the lab at Ratnagiri becomes the 85th testing facilities in the state.

Here's a collection of few selected pictures snapped by mid-day photo team on Day 2 of Unlock:

With the arrival of monsoon, youngsters were caught in a candid moment while playing football at Dadar's Shivaji Park. Pic/Ashish Raje

A child looks in awe at the device the BMC worker uses to check his body temperature. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A panaromic shot of the city from Bandra Reclamation. Pic/Ashish Rane

mid-day lens man Shadab Khan snapped Mallika Sherawat while she was doing some stretches at Carter Road in Bandra.

Senior photographer Ashish Raje clicked a woman in PPE kit riding a bike to work.

While shops, workplaces and public places have opened up, schools, Metro services, places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlours will continue to remain closed across the state during the extended lockdown till June 30.

