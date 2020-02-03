Mumbai: Vanrai police counsel suicidal man for three hours, save him

A quick-thinking officer handling Mumbai police's twitter account helped save the life of a 39-year-old man who was contemplating suicide.

Around 3.40 pm on Sunday, the officer spotted this tweet tagged to the Mumbai Police twitter handle: I am thinking of committing suicide. I just wanted to know what would be the punishment for that [if he did not die]. I tried Wikipedia and Google but didn't get anything so asking you.

The officer quickly engaged the person in a chat and asked for his mobile number. He then handed the number to the on-duty police inspector in the area where the man lives, who rushed to the person's home and brought him to the police station.

There, the man was counselled by the cops, who also took him to the hospital for a medical check-up. After three hours of counselling by Inspector Mahesh Nivatkar and other staff, the man finally said he has changed his mind.

According to police sources, the man lives alone in the Pandurangwadi area of Goregaon. He is single and well-educated but had slipped into depression some

time back and took to drink. He subsequently lost his job. He was drunk when he tweeted to the police.

Nivatkar said, "As he was thinking of committing suicide, all the officers requested him to sit with us for a while. I personally counselled him for three hours and he finally seemed convinced."

The tweet exchange

Man : I am thinking of committing suicide. I just wanted to know what would be the punishment for that. I tried Wikipedia and Google but didn't get anything so asking you.

Police: Hello, problems are part and parcel of life. Opting for the extreme step isn't the solution. We request you to allow the Vanrai police to intervene and provide you with necessary assistance.

Man: You want my contact information? My contact number? It's …….. What are you gonna change in my life? Just tell me the time I'll have to be in prison if I don't die and that's it.

