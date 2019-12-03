Mumbai varsity warns Mithibai college, seeks explanation for 2018 stampede

Eight people were injured in the stampede-like incident that happened during a cultural fest in December last year. File pic

Even as colleges across the city prepare to get into the fest mode, the Mumbai University (MU) issued a warning notice to Mithibai College for the crowd mismanagement during their 2018 cultural event that led to a stampede-like situation. The notice, which asks the college to submit an explanation for the incident and ensure proper security in future, was issued following the recommendations of a fact-finding committee that was set up to investigate the case.

Last year in December, Rapper Divine was performing live for the college's cultural festival when the incident took place. While the concert was strictly for college students, youngsters from a nearby locality where the artist grew up crowded near the college and even tried to enter the gate. This led to a stampede-like situation, injuring eight people.

Requesting anonymity, a senior MU official said, "While warning has been issued to this college, the notice is expected to create awareness among other colleges as well, especially ahead of the festival season."

The notice states, "The college administration should submit a detailed report on the incident that occurred in December 2018 and ensure that no such incident reoccurs." Vice president of Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, Santosh Gangurde, who had complained to the varsity regarding the incident, said, "Autonomous institutes have a pre-conceived notion that they will not be answerable to the parent university. The notice has changed this. More so, it is good that the issue has resurfaced ahead of the festival season in colleges."

The principal of the Mithibai College, Dr Rajpal Hande, did not respond to calls.

