Mumbai: Five-year-old stuffed in sack, thrown on roadside

The child has told police her name is Renu, her father's name is Gopal and her mother's name is Gayatri

The Waliv police, on Sunday evening, found a five-year-old girl who had been stuffed into a jute sack alive and thrown near the Fatherwadi Petrol Pump Vasai.

According to police sources, the girl was likely unconscious when she was put into the sack and started struggling to get out of it when she regained consciousness.

Passers-by saw this movement, opened the sack and on spotting the girl inside, immediately informed the local police, who reached the spot and rushed the girl to the nearby hospital.

Around 6pm on Sunday, locals in the area saw a sack lying beside the road near Fatherwadi petrol pump. When they saw it moving, they opened the sack and found the girl who had wet herself out of abject fear. The child is currently recovering at DM Petit Municipal Hospital.

She told the police that her name is Renu, her father's name is Gopal and mother's name is Gayatri. However, she does not know where she lives, said a police officer from Waliv police station.

"We have sent messages and pictures of the girl to all police stations in the hope that she can be identified. We will investigate this case thoroughly," said an officer.

