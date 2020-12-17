Mumbai: Vasai man loses bike after buyer runs away on pretext of test drive

A Vasai resident, who wanted to sell his two-wheeler, ended up losing the motorbike after the prospective buyers ran away with the vehicle on the pretext of going for a test drive. The seller, an engineering student, had posted an ad on an online platform.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the prospective buyers got in touch with him and came to Vasai to test the motorbike on Saturday. The duo asked the owner for a test drive, but they did not return.

Later, the victim filed a complaint at Manickpur police station. The police obtained images of the suspects from CCTV footage. A case of theft has been registered against the accused.

