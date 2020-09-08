Mumbai: Vasai-Virar police chief finally gets an office

The municipal office that will be given on rent for the commissionerate

Almost a year after a government resolution (GR) was passed for formation of the Mira- Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, it has been decided that the local civic body will give their building in Ram Nagar area to the government on rent for two years so that newly appointed commissioner Sadanand Date can have a proper office. After being appointed last week, Date has been making rounds of the Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar police stations, without a proper place to operate from.

Speaking to mid-day, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Mayor Jyotsana Hasnale, said, "The state government appointed a new police chief for MBVV but did not finalise an office for the commissionerate. Had the government told MBMC in advance, we could have finalised the office before his appointment."



A meeting of civic officials was held to discuss the handing over of the building to the govt

"Since a senior officer had been operating out of police stations, we immediately called a meeting with our officials on Monday and decided that the Mira Road building will be converted into the commissioner's office," she added.

"The annual rent for the property will be Rs 27 lakh. The ground plus two-storey building has six offices for the housing society registrar, revenue department, voters' registration, recreation room for senior citizens, library for students and others," said Hemant Mhatre, BJP district president for Mira-Bhayandar.

Commissioner Sadanand Date and Mayor Jyotsana Hasnale. Pics/Hanif Patel

Corporator Suresh Khandelwal said, "The government resolution (GR) for formation of the new commissionerate was passed in September 2019 but the state government did nothing to zero-in on the office for the commissionerate for six months and later the lockdown was announced. The government should have acted swiftly after passing the GR."

"Now, it will take at least another 15 days to vacate the building after which it will be handed over to the state government on rent," Khandelwal added.

When contacted, Date said, "I have been meeting officers in Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayandar areas for the past couple of days. The office will be on Mira Road and soon I'll be operating from there."

Sources told mid-day that the location of the new commissionerate has been strategically decided, as Mira Road is centrally located and is close to Mumbai, Thane and Palghar district.

Sept 2019

Month when the GR was passed for the commissionerate

