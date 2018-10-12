Mumbai: Vashi APMC official caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe

crime

Namdev Gopichand Jadhav, 52, who is deputy secretary of the vegetable market in APMC, had demanded the bribe in lieu of not levying additional market tax on the transport vehicles of the 47-year-old complainant and his associates, a police officer sa

Representational Image

An official of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Vashi, Navi Mumbai, was on Thursday caught accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, the police said. Namdev Gopichand Jadhav, 52, who is deputy secretary of the vegetable market in APMC, had demanded the bribe in lieu of not levying additional market tax on the transport vehicles of the 47-year-old complainant and his associates, a police officer said.

The complainant approached the Anti Corruption Bureau (ABC), which laid a trap at Jadhav's office in APMC Thursday evening, he said. "Jadhav had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to not levy additional market tax on the incoming vegetable transport vehicles of the complainant and his associates. The amount was settled at Rs 25,000," the police officer said, adding that an investigation in the case was on.

Also Read: Senior Official Of NIC Arrested By CBI For Accepting Bribe

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever