Mumbai: Vegetable vendor jumps to senior citizen's aid in Gorai

crime

Duo was fleeing in an auto after snatching a senior citizen's chain in Gorai when the vendor ran to her aid; chain turned out to be fake

Illustration/Uday Mohite

An alert vegetable vendor in Gorai saved the day for a senior citizen on Saturday evening as he caught two chain snatchers who were trying to flee after stealing the 67-year-old's chain. The vendor, Goldi Rana, cops said, jumped into the running auto-rickshaw to get hold of the duo. Gorai resident Suhasni Joshi was walking towards the vegetable market on Saturday evening when an auto stopped next to her in Indrani Nagar's Gali number 5.

The passenger seemed to be looking out as if trying to locate an address. "Are you looking for an address?" Joshi asked him. While he did not respond, the auto driver asked her if she wanted to be dropped somewhere. She said no and resumed walking when the passenger snatched her chain. She immediately shouted "chor chor" and began running behind the auto. That's when Rana realised what was happening. He chased the auto and when he tried to jump into the auto, the driver and the passenger assaulted him. But he did not give up and was soon joined by passers-by in his efforts to nab both the accused.

Joshi registered a complaint with the Borivli police who arrested the accused identified as Vijay Dhage, 39, and Subhash Gavli, 45 under various sections of the IPC and recovered the chain. It was later revealed that the chain was merely gold-coated, costing around Rs 2,000. The accused had no previous criminal record and seemed to have stolen the chain to satiate their alcohol craving, the police said.

Rs 2K

Cost of the gold-plated chain

