Mumbai vendor accuses BJP's Kirit Somaiya of manhandling

The vendor also said that Kirit Somaiya also threw the bag of a woman who was buying vegetables

Kirit Somaiya

A street vendor filed complaint against BJP MP Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai alleging that he manhandled him and also collected penalty money from him. The vendor further alleged that the BJP MP pushed him and asked to vacate the place.

"He (Kirit Somaiya) came at 8 pm and asked us to vacate the place. He came again, we told him we are vacating but he pushed us," a vendor said.

The vendor also said that Somaiya also threw the bag of a woman who was buying vegetables. He also alleged that the BJP leader made all of them pay a fine of Rs 1250. The BJP MP has not made any clarification in this regard as of now.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever