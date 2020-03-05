Mumbai: 49-year-old Versova creek bridge to be shut for seven hours today

The Versova creek bridge on Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway near Ghodbunder junction will be shut for seven hours on Thursday. According to Mira-Bhayandar division Traffic Senior Inspector Anil Pawar, "Inspection will be conducted on the 49-year-old bridge on Thursday. So the Gujarat-bound traffic will be restricted between 10 am to 5 pm. To avoid congestion, vehicles will be diverted on the Mumbai-bound bridge, which will be used for both up and down movement."

Huge number of traffic police from Palghar district, highway security force and the Thane rural will be deployed for smoothly movements of the vehicles.

"Seven officers and around 60 traffic constable along with the highway security force will guide Gujarat-bound vehicles. From the opposite direction, Palghar police will be control and monitor the Mumbai-bound vehicles," he added.

