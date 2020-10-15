Mumbai: Video of man performing stunts on ledge of high rise building goes viral, cops searching for him

A video of a man performing dangerous stunts on the ledge of a high-rise building in Mumbai went viral. The police are now searching for the man and his two associates who recorded the video on their mobile phones.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, showed a young man sitting on the boundary wall of the 22nd floor of a building and sipping an energy drink. He then jumps on to the narrow ledge and performs handstand, while his associates record the video.

A video has surfaced on social media wherein a boy can be seen performing stunts atop a high rise building. 3 boys involved in making of the video identified; case registered under relevant sections of IPC: Inspector R Adane, Mumbai Police. (Pic 1 - screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/oUOVy1h8UW — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

As the video went viral, the Mumbai police launched an investigation and the three men have been identified.

“A video has surfaced on social media wherein a boy can be seen performing stunts atop a high rise building. Three boys involved in making of the video have been identified and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said inspector Ravi Adane, Kandivli police.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news