Mumbai: Viral video of a man thrashing child being probed

Mumbai: In a video that went viral, an unidentified man thrashes a child, who is allegedly his own. Police are further trying to identify the man and investigate the matter. The matter came to the Chunabhatti Police Station here.

"We have come to know of the video where a man is seen thrashing a child and we are further investigating it. The video went viral on Sunday afternoon," said Atul Arudkar, a Mumbai Police inspector.

"We'll identify the man in the video and take appropriate action. We have not detained anyone yet and on obtaining further information we'll get hold of the man," said Arudkar. The police are currently unable to verify the date of the incident

