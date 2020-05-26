Mumbai: Wadala GSB mandal postpones Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, one of Mumbai's richest Ganesh mandals, the G.S.B Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal on Tuesday in an official statement said that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have been postponned to February 2021 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mumbai: GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, Wadala has postponed its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to February 2021, due to the COVID19 pandemic.#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Every year during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai, the Ganesh Idol of GSB Seva Mandal is adorned with more than 60 kilograms of gold and silver., thereby earning the nickname 'Golden Ganesha' of Mumbai.

The G.S.B Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal was founded back in 1954 by the Gowd Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka. The GSB pandal situated in Wadala is said to have an idol that is made out of clay and is eco-friendly in nature.

In 2017, the mandal was insured for a whopping Rs 264.25 crore. The insurance covered the idol, ornaments, volunteers, workers among other things. Besides the G.S.B Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, several mandals of Khetwadi have also not to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Here's the official statemnet by the GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal:

Dear Trustees, Co-ordinaters, Conveners and all volunteers,



Due to the ongoing Covid19 pandemic situation, under the directions of our respected H H Swamijees it has been decided to postpone this years (2020) Ganeshotsava at Shri Ram Mandir Wadala to Magh shudh Chaturthi in the month of February 2021. This decision has been taken in view of health and safety of all samaj bandhavas in particular and public in general. All are requested to kindly make a note of this.

Thank you,

Mukund Kamat

Trustee Secretary.

G.S.B Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti Ram Mandir Wadala Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news