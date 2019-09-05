Mumbai rains: Video of Wadala skyscraper turning into waterfall goes viral

As Mumbai came to a standstill due to Wednesday’s heavy rains in Maharashtra, a tank burst in a high rise in Wadala’s New Cuffe Parade area gave Mumbaikars an unusually visual treat. A viral video posted by K Sudarshan on Twitter showed the water from the overhead tank gushing down the high rise, resembling a waterfall.

The video that got more than 63,300 views on the micro-blogging site, saw reactions ranging from shock and funny to satirical digs at the builder on the quality of the tanks installed on the building. A baffled Twitter user wondered how is it even possible!

is this seriously cuffe parade and how is it possible???

— Prerana Channe (@prerz) September 4, 2019

Twitterati expressed their amusement over the shared video, with one user commenting that it was an environment-friendly building!

— @ Honest, Common Citizen of India Vinita Deshmukh (@VinitaDeshmukh) September 4, 2019

Another user who lives in the building said that they felt as if there was a waterfall running down their building

Although initially it was believed that the waterfall occurred due to the heavy rains, a statement by the builder saying that it was a tank burst provided clarity to the situation. The tank was newly installed in the building and was being tested. Due to some failure in the process, the water overflowed. However, the statement further said that back-up tanks have been installed for the regular domestic supply, assuring that there is no impact on the supply to the residences.

Msg from Lodha NCP team

(2 Sep) This evening there was an incident during testing of water tank at building T5 (Dioro). The vendor, was testing the new water tank which was recently installed, there was a rupture in the body causing the water to come out.. — Ashish Dave (@ashishdave) September 4, 2019

Wednesday’s downpour led to waterlogging in various parts of the city. BMC had issued a red alert on Wednesday due to the heavy rains, asking people to remain indoors. Rail services were disrupted for a brief period of time, leaving commuters stranded in trains and railway stations, the situation limped back to normalcy by early Thursday morning. Even air services were disrupted with many delayed flights and long traffic jams because of waterlogging added to the woes of the commuters. Schools and colleges remained shut for the day. The spell of very heavy rain on Wednesday also impacted the footfalls at the Ganesh festival, as few devotees were able to make it to Ganesh Galli's Mumbaicha Raja, Lalbaugcha Raja and other major pandals for darshan

