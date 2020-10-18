Mumbai: Wadala youth becomes first person in country to undergo liver transplant after recovering from COVID

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 22-year-old Wadala youth became one of the first person in the country to undergo a liver transplant after recovering from Covid-19 infection. 22-year-old Roshan Gurav suffered from chronic liver disease since he was five. On September 14, his mother Rashmi donated a portion of her liver for him.

Liver transplants, which are considered to be among the most complex surgeries, paired with Covid diagnosis pushed back Roshan's much-needed transplant by two months. Speaking to Times of India Dr Ankur Garg, who heads the liver transplant team at Nanavati Hospital, Juhu said, "His liver's condition was so acute that he needed frequent hospitalisation. During one such episode, we found that he was Covid-positive."

He further added, "We put off the transplant to avoid Covid flaring up." Interestingly, Roshan is one of the six acute liver failure patients to undergo a liver transplant at Nanavati since the COVID-19 pandemic. In Roshan's case, the hospital waived off 50 percent of the Rs 18-lakh transplant charges while the rest was raised through donations.

Roshan's father, who is a painter by profession didn't get any assignment since March 2020, while his mother worked as a maid. Rashmi said Roshan's liver problems led to frequent bouts of jaundice, vomiting, and accumulation of abdominal fluid. "He was good at studies and loved painting, but dropped out after Class X due to health complications," she added.

For now, Roshan said that he wants to recuperate for a few more months before finding a job to help his family.

