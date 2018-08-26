Mumbai: Wait gets longer as lottery for 900 MHADA homes to be held in Oct-Nov

national

The housing agency has decided to conduct the lottery by the end of the year

Homebuyers interested in registering for the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) lottery for Mumbai region will have to wait longer. The housing agency has decided to conduct the lottery for 900 homes - aimed at the middle and lower income groups - by the end of this year.

Addressing the media during the lottery draw for Konkan Board of MHADA held on Saturday, housing minister Prakash Mehta said, "The details for the lottery of houses in Mumbai should be out by either October or November." The minister was replying to a query as to when the administration would come out with a lottery for affordable houses in the city.

According to the primary information shared by the minister, around 900 houses will be made available through MHADA, and the process would be the same as earlier - online application and draws.

The minister further added that hereafter, it will be difficult for MHADA to provide houses as the agency does not have sufficient space for construction. However, he clarified that affordable housing stock would be made available through the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Meanwhile, the Konkan Board of MHADA carried out the lottery for 9,000 homes on Saturday. Under this, affordable homes were made available to citizens in areas such as Thane, Virar, Kalyan, Ambernath, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

