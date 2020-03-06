Mumbai: Wall at Versova beach 'illegal and irrational'

The construction of a wall at the Versova beach has restarted in violation of rules, environmental activist Zoru Bhathena has alleged in a letter to the state environment department. Work on the wall had stopped a while ago when Bhathena had raised the issue but it has resumed again.

Versova sandy beach is protected under (Coastal Regulatory Zone) CRZ-IA and CRZ-IB where no development activity is permitted. The activist has alleged that constructing a wall in the middle of a sandy beach alters the sand dunes and cannot be allowed.

Bhathena had on March 4 complained about the illegal work to the Environment Department, collector, Mumbai Suburbs, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), Forest Department, Maritime Board, Maharashtra Pollution Control Bureau, and PWD coastal engineer.

"In continuation to my earlier complaints dated January 13 and 14, I have once again made a complaint to the authorities. It is clear that despite repeated complaints, they have failed to protect Versova beach from illegal work. Under these circumstances, I am left with no option but to bring their conduct to the attention of the court and seek necessary action," Bhathena told mid-day.

The new wall is being constructed at a distance of 8 metres from the existing compound wall. It is also 9 metres higher than the road line (which is over 5 metres higher than the low tide level). "It is absurd to expect the sea-tide to rise 9 metres higher than its existing high tide level. Also absurd to expect the tidal action to be so strong as to cross through the new wall and flow through 8 metres of backfill material to reach the existing compound wall," the complaint states.

'PWD has no clue'

The activist has also attached pictures of the alleged illegal work and of sand that was being removed from the existing beach and filled up in the space between the new and existing walls. Removal and shifting of beach sand is a prohibited activity.

"Tetrapods are being illegally dumped in the 8-metre space between the new and existing wall. It is absurd to expect the tidal waters to miraculously flow over a 9-metre-high wall and still require tetrapods to break its tidal force. It is clear that the PWD has no clue of how the tide works and is simply carrying out work on a completely irrational plan in gross violation of every CRZ norm. Officials have not even touched/repaired the existing compound walls. Claims that they wanted to repair existing walls were false," the complaint adds.

