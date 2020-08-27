Mumbai: Wall fall raises alarm at Worli

Warning bells are pealing at Worli Koliwada, after a portion of a wall near the Navy facility abutting Worli Seaface, collapsed late on Monday. Several bikes parked near the wall, and belonging to Worli villagers, were damaged. Nobody was hurt. A JCB, firefighters and Navy staff were on the spot soon. The debris was cleared.

While acknowledging that different agencies were on the spot quickly, Watchdog Foundation founder Godfrey Pimenta asked why the authorities had not acted with the same speed when complaints were submitted. "Though I do not reside in Worli, a number of Worli Koliwada residents had approached my foundation with conerns about this structure. We sent a letter through to the civic chief and ward officer in June itself." The village is located next to Worli Seaface.

Fears coming true

Excerpts from the letter stated: "A 35-feet-tall watchtower (more than 50 years old) near Golphadevi Temple, belonging to the INS Trata of the Indian Navy, is lying in a ruinous and dilapidated condition and has developed major cracks in its walls." It ends saying that residents are a worried lot and there is a need for urgent repairs. Pimenta said Monday's event indicates that all fears about the tower, which stands at one end of the wall, are credible. Resident Sharad Koli said, "The boundary wall of the Coast Guard regional headquarters collapsed on Monday. Earlier, the BMC had put up banners here saying that the wall was dangerous, that nobody should park their bikes or walk along the wall but the banners were later removed."

Snake concerns

Koli and several residents have expressed trepidation about an open plot that lies exposed, now that the wall has broken. "That plot is literally like a jungle. We are concerned that snakes may slither out now, and come into the residential nook," several residents said collectively. Vaibhav Worlikar, another Worli villager, backed up fears about reptiles and added, "Because this forest-like patch is exposed we are worried about snakes. Locals are already reporting having seen some." Koli added that big rats like bandicoots too would have free run of the Worli village homes now.

Danger ahead

Sunny Devendra, a local said, "Because of the load of mud at the site the wall had already started to tilt some months ago. We have a lot of senior citizens walking next to the wall, bike-borne locals too negotiate the maze of lanes, coming through this road. The tower needs attention immediately. We are in the midst of the monsoon and heavy rainfall with strong winds will compound an already fraught situation."

Assurances given

Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner G-South ward, said, "A small portion of the wall has collapsed. Work had started earlier but it was stopped because of the monsoon. The debris was also cleared. We are taking all precautions." A defence spokesperson, Cdr. M Karnik added, "Repairs are being undertaken and half the work of construction of a new wall has been done. There is no problem with the tower. We are ensuring that it is strong. And the foundation of the tower itself is being strengthened."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news